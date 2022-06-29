GOP Rep. Crenshaw to Dems: ‘Be a Little More Popular and Secure the Border’

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had a message for Democrats on Wednesday in response to the deaths of 50 illegal migrants in a container truck accident just north of the U.S.-Mexico border and heading into the midterm elections: “be a little more popular and secure the border.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Crenshaw urged Democrats to put the Remain in Mexico policy back in place because it “worked” to secure the border under former President Donald Trump.

“I think they do believe in some electoral advantage in the long run,” Crenshaw said in explaining why Democrats did not want to secure the border. “Now, that’s a fantasy, to be perfectly honest. The Hispanic vote is clearly trending in the Republican direction, but nevertheless, I think they believe that.”

“The federal government needs to step up,” he added. “I mean, for God’s sake, just for the Democrats’ own livelihoods in November elections, just be a little more popular and secure the border. And you do that by simply enforcing the MPP program — the Remain in Mexico policy. That was wildly effective — if you do it to the maximum extent and if you use leverage over the Mexican government to get them to cooperate with this. That’s what Trump did, and it worked. And you’ve got to start now because even though it works, it still takes a few months to get going. That’s the primary thing.”

