Dem Rep. Cuellar: Without ‘Repercussions’ at the Border ‘We Are Going to Have Record Number of People Coming in’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) urged President Joe Biden and his administration to reimplement Title 42 at the border.

Cuellar argued that without “repercussions” at the border, there would be a “record number of people coming into the United States” this fiscal year.

“You know, and I feel bad for the president because there’s so many issues happening in the United States domestically and across the world, dealing with Russia and China, so, I mean, I feel, you know, bad for him,” Cuellar stated. “But at the same time, there are people that can implement the laws that we have on the books already to make sure that there are repercussions — because otherwise, when we finish this fiscal year, which will be on September 30, we are going to have record number of people coming into the United States.”

“And this is why certain policies like Title 42 are important to keep in place while we look at the situation at the border,” he added. “Again, if there are no repercussions where people are returned under Title 8 or Title 42, they are going to keep coming into the United States in large, large numbers.”

