Markey on EPA Ruling: Oil-Soaked SCOTUS Put Health of Planet in Jeopardy

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” that the Supreme Court ruling against an Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to regulate power plant emissions has put the “entire planet is in jeopardy.”

Markey said, “Well, this is a historic evisceration of the authority of the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases. Our country and the planet is right now suffering from a four-alarm fire. The planet is running a fever. There are no emergency planets. We have to put it into — we have to put it into preventative care. And what the Supreme Court said today is that the EPA is going to be stripped of their authority to put in place the measures that can reduce the danger the greenhouse gases pose to our planet and to the well-being of everyone in our country. So it’s, again, a further step by now an oil-soaked Supreme Court to roll back the last two generations of laws that are on the books that people have been able to rely upon. Unfortunately, in the same way, that the abortion decision has catastrophic consequences, this decision means that the health and well-being of the entire planet is in jeopardy.”

