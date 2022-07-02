GOP Rep. Garbarino: Biden Has No Plan for War He Says Gas Prices Will Remain High for Duration of

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) reacted to President Joe Biden’s declaration that gas prices will remain high for “as long as it takes” to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by stating that the administration hasn’t given any sort of a plan for how to end the invasion.

Garbarino stated, “I don’t think there is a plan. I don’t think the administration has a plan. We — it hasn’t been shared with us in Congress, and there should be — those discussions should be happening, but they’re not. But I love the fact that he’s blaming gas prices only on this war. You know, in November 2020, gas prices were around 43 — a barrel of oil was $43 a barrel. And now, a month before Putin invaded Ukraine, it was $87. So, it was already doubled in one year of his presidency. So, the fact that he’s blaming all of this on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a joke. He’s just looking for someone else to blame for his bad policies. But as for Ukraine, I don’t think he’s got a plan and that’s why he said, wait it out.”

