Dem Rep. Jones: SCOTUS Hurt Right to ‘Livable Planet’ – U.S. Still Working on ‘Freedom from Gun Violence,’ ‘Fundamental’ Abortion Rights

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said that achieving “freedom from gun violence,” “fundamental rights like abortion,” and “the right to live…on a livable planet moving forward” is still a work in progress and that the right to a livable planet was “made less likely” by the Supreme Court’s ruling that the EPA couldn’t adopt broad regulations on power plant emissions because it hadn’t received the statutory authority to do so from Congress.

Jones stated, “So much of what we aspire to as this great nation is stuff that is unfulfilled, right? When we talk about a true multiracial democracy, when we talk about freedom from gun violence, when we talk about fundamental rights like abortion, and of course, the right to live in a — on a livable planet moving forward, which is something that the Supreme Court just made less likely with its decision regarding the EPA a few days ago, these are things that we are still working towards. We’ve still got to bend that arc of the moral universe towards justice, and that takes courage. It takes political courage. It takes speaking truth to power. It takes drawing on the experiences of those who came before us.”

