Michael Savage: If Dems ‘Nullify’ Trump, ‘We’re Going to Go for DeSantis’

This weekend on Newsmax TV’s “The Count,” conservative podcast host Michael Savage weighed in on the January 6 committee’s efforts to bring down former President Donald Trump.

According to Savage, the committee is trying to “smear” Trump and “make him an untenable candidate” in 2024. The radio legend advised that should Trump get nullified, the GOP would move on to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who he deemed “almost bulletproof.”

“First, they’re trying to just smear [Trump] to make him an untenable candidate so that people who even wanted to vote for him will say, ‘Eh, you know, he’s tarnished goods. We should vote for someone else on the Republican side, like DeSantis.’ So, this could turn out to be a benefit to the Republicans in a strange way because if they nullify Trump, which I hope they do not do — I want to be very clear about that. If they do nullify Mr. Trump, who’s left? We’re going to go for DeSantis. There’s no question,” Savage outlined. “And I think DeSantis is almost bulletproof. The man is a former Navy SEAL. What are they going to say about him? He was too loyal to America? I don’t see how they can smear DeSantis. He’s a great governor. Everybody loves him and Florida — even Democrats love him in Florida, but again, I want to not miss the big point.”

“I hope Trump runs because he did a great job,” he continued. “He did as good a job as you can get when you have RINOs like Cheney undermining him from the top to the bottom, and I have to go back to my main point. It’s the Bush Republicans trying to stop Trump in 2024. They did not want an outsider, an independent, a non-establishment candidate, a non-politician getting into the presidency because look what he did.”

