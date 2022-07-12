Braun: There Will Be More Revelations of ‘Inflation Bomb’ COVID Relief Going to Left-Wing Causes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) reacted to reports that $15 million in coronavirus relief went to “anti-racism” and “social activism” programs for children by predicting that “We’re going to see more and more of this over time” because it’s difficult to determine where all the money in the “inflation bomb” spending went and “We’re going to see it little by little because they know if they did it all at once, it would shock everybody big time.”

Braun said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:45] “When we try to look at those kinds of bills that are generally dropped in your lap with maybe a day or two to look at, our office dug into it and found a lot of it, interesting that much of it is just coming to the surface. Brian, there is so much money [sloshing] around in that $2 trillion bill. Only 10% of it went to COVID. We’re going to see more and more of this over time. It’s part of the inflation bomb. Now we’re seeing how it’s blowing up around the country with stuff like this. It’s no good. We’ve asked them to tell us what is left unspent? What do you have ratholed away? We’re going to see it little by little because they know if they did it all at once, it would shock everybody big time. They’re not going to pull it off. We’re going to watch. Sadly, there’s going to be more of it.”

