MSNBC’s Wallace: January 6 Hearing ‘Jaw-Dropping Until the Very Last Moment’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday after her network’s coverage of the House Select Committee’s January 6 hearings that they were news-breaking and “was jaw-dropping until the very last moment.”

Wallace said, “Just wrapping up here arguably the most dramatic public hearing of the January 6 Select Committee. It was jaw-dropping until the very last moment. Some big news, a bombshell there dropped by Congresswoman Liz Cheney at the end, but most of the hearing drilled down what the members of the select committee have for months now been describing as the evidence they garnered to describe the marshaling of the mob. They mean the efforts by the twice impeached ex-president, that would be Donald Trump and his allies, to assemble the army of insurrectionists that would ultimately storm the United States Capitol on January 6th. The committee today laid out that mountain of evidence showing that Donald Trump knew perfectly well he had lost the election, and yet, he turned to those who told him what he wanted to hear.”

She added, “Liz Cheney revealed that Donald Trump called one of the witnesses. It happens to be a witness that she says we, the public, the viewing public, has not heard from yet. The witness had his or her lawyer call the committee and Liz Cheney publicly calling or sharing that that information had all been turned over to the Justice Department.”

