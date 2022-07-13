ABC’s Hostin: January 6 Hearings About Making Sure Trump Is Never in Position of Power Again

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday on “The View” that the hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot was about making sure former President Donald Trump is never in a position of power again.

Hostin said, “I think we all know by now that this former president should never be in power again. He shouldn’t even be a crossing guard anywhere, right? I think that what these hearings are about is to make sure he is never in a position of power again. What they’re trying to do is make the case for the Justice Department that he should be criminally charged. I think the hardest charge to bring is this seditious conspiracy charge. that he planned with other people to overthrow the government.”

She continued, “The reason it’s so hard is because, as lawyers, we have to prove intent. We have to prove what’s going on in someone’s mind, and you never have that little bubble that you have in cartoons which is, like, ‘I’m planning to overthrow the government.’ You never have that. But what we do have here is people saying on December 18, we had this unhinged meeting where people were planning to overthrow the government. Then on December 19, you have this president send out a tweet that says, be there, come to the Capitol. It’s going to be wild. Then you have on December 20, you have Ali Alexander, who was one of the Stop the Steal guys, and he has something called stoptheprotest.com, and you have someone else testifying saying that Alexander sends a text that Trump will unexpectedly tell people to go to the Capitol, unexpectedly to rush the Capitol. Then you have Casey Hutchinson, who testified that he choked someone and tried to grab the wheel. That’s not a bubble, but that tells me he conspired with other people to overthrow the government. That’s pretty good evidence in my view of seditious conspiracy.”

