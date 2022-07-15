Malcolm Nance: We Have Only Seen the Start of the ‘Trump Insurgency’

Author and intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the January 6 riot at the Capitol was only the start of the “Trump insurgency.”

Nance said, “As you recall, on November 6, 2020, I was on ‘Real Time’ with Bill Maher, and when everyone was on the show preaching kumbaya and come together and understand the Trump voters, and I say I have some bad news and they are going into insurgency. An insurgency is not an insurrection. That’s just one action that takes place during an insurgency. An insurgency is a broad campaign that may involve political actions and resistance, moving the debates from the halls of power to political violence and terrorism and destabilization. That’s what an insurgency is. I labeled that insurgency, what I will call it now, TITUS, which stands for the Trump insurgency in the United States. It’s well underway.”

He continued, “This insurgency has very long legs. We have only seen the start of it.”

Nance added, “The hallmark of TITUS, the Trump insurgency of the United States, is to return America to an alternate variant of what they think America is. I’m paraphrasing Toms Ricks, who said there’s an entire class of older and middle-class white people like him who would rather see America destroyed than to have it redefined through equality or diversity, for sharing.”

