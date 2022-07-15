McCarthy: Biden Has ‘Reversed the Course of History’ with Middle East — ‘A Real Setback’

In a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ripped President Joe Biden’s handling of relations with the Middle East.

McCarthy argued that Biden’s trip to the Middle East was a “real setback.”

“I really wished and hoped that I would hear about the Abraham Accords, the ability to build on that,” McCarthy stated. “Think about the flights that were already lifted. Think about the relationships that were already created but set back with the Biden administration when they stopped working on the Abraham Accords or when they renewed the discussions with Iran. It reset the Middle East with all of that growth, all that relationship that was built in the last administration with President Trump. It was a real setback.”

“And let’s be honest — the only reason President Biden is going to Saudi Arabia is to beg for them to produce more oil,” he continued. “What does that mean? Because he stopped it in America. And when he stopped it in America from his very first day, what that meant was American jobs were lost — we’re going to pay more for gasoline. But it goes more than just the gasoline. It goes into our asphalt, into the buttons in our shirts, into our phones. It’s almost in everything that we produce. But this is what started the rise in inflation.”

According to McCarthy, Biden has “reversed the course of history” in the Middle East.

“Remember what people have said about President Biden for the last 40 years — every foreign policy decision he’d made has been wrong,” he outlined. “We have watched it in Afghanistan, we have watched it in Ukraine now, and we are watching it on the stage in the day and time it is being delivered. What he has done to the Middle East when the Abraham Accords took us to a whole new position to bring peace into the Middle East, he reversed the course of history.”

