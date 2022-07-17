D.C. Mayor Bowser Decries Migrants Bused to Capital — Local Taxpayers ‘Should Not Pick Up the Tab’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser weighed in on reports that homeless shelters in her city were being overwhelmed by buses full of illegal immigrants coming from the border.

Bowser advised that her administration “called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses.” She emphasized the need for a “coordinated federal response.”

“[T]his is a very significant issue,” Bowser stated. “We have, for sure, called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses. We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. But I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.”

“[L]ocal taxpayers are not picking up the tab and should not pick up the tab,” she added. “And we really need a coordinated federal response. We know that it’s done for refugees who come to the states from all points of the world, and the same has to be done in this situation.”

