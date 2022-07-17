GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Could Have a Progressive Disease Causing a ‘Cognitive Decline’

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX), formerly the White House physician, called into question President Joe Biden’s mental capacities, which he said could be behind a deteriorating cognitive state.

According to the Texas lawmaker, it was putting the country “at great risk.”

“I saw him periodically throughout the years I was there, making the comment that I wasn’t his physician at the time,” Jackson said. “I oversaw the guy that did take care of him, but I wasn’t his physician at the time. But I have seen the same thing everybody else saw. I have saw Joe Biden, that was always prone to gaffes. But these aren’t gaffes anymore. Something’s changed toward — during the time that President Trump was our president, something happened, and Joe Biden started having another issue, a cognitive issue that’s related to his age.”

“And like I have said before, I’m not his physician,” he continued. “I haven’t examined him, so I’m not going to make a diagnosis. But there’s a lot of diseases out there that have a big cognitive component, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multi-infarct dementia. I don’t know what he’s got going on. But he has something that’s causing him to have cognitive decline. And it’s progressive, related to his age. And we — there’s a lot of stuff you can do, Maria. There’s a lot of jobs you can have out there that you can still be successful if you’re not at the top of your game. President of the United States is not one of them.”

“So I see a different Joe Biden now than the one that I saw when he was vice president at the White House,” Jackson added. “And I think there’s lots of tape and lots of video for 40 years of this man’s career. And anybody can go back and compare some of those earlier years and some of the gaffes to what’s happening now. And this is something very different. This is something very concerning. This man is not in control. And he’s not leading this country. Something else is going on behind the scenes. And there are other people pulling the strings. And that is very concerning for us.”

“And, like you said, every — all of our adversaries see this as a window of opportunity right now,” he continued. “Everyone is going to try to get away with everything they can before he’s done. I’m talking about China and Russia and Iran and everybody. This is putting our country at great risk right now.”

