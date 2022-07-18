Blackburn Defends Manchin After Sanders Attack — West Virginians Don’t ‘Want to See More Taxes’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) defended Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed the moderate Democrat for “intentionally sabotaging” President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The attack from the socialist lawmaker came in response to Manchin not supporting climate and tax provisions the Democrats were proposing.

Blackburn pointed out that Manchin was “representing his state” and argued the people there “do not want to see more taxes.”

“Bernie wants … the federal government to have control of your life 24-7, 365, and that is his goal,” Blackburn emphasized. “I mean, this is a guy who honeymooned in Russia. This is a guy who likes a socialistic approach to things. Joe Manchin is representing his state. He’s representing West Virginia. They do not want to see more taxes. They don’t want to see a climate tax. They want to make certain that they keep the tax cuts from the Trump era. Bernie doesn’t want that.”

“I think it is so significant. When I talked to some of my Democrat friends that voted for Joe Biden, they voted for him because they thought he was a moderate. And they will say they didn’t vote for Bernie Sanders on purpose, but they feel like what the Democrats have done is to go total woke, total Bernie, and they don’t like that. They are for freedom, free people, free market, and they know Bernie Sanders is for big government and taking away those individual freedoms.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent