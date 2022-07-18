Kasich: Trump Ship Is Beginning to Head Down — If He Announces for 2024, He Will Help Democrats

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) predicted Monday on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that former President Donald Trump was going down. He added that a 2024 presidential run announcement will help Democrats.

Anchor Don Lemon said, “Let me ask you about the January 6 committee that will be wrapping up its current hearing, scheduled on Thursday. What do you think is going to come out of this hearing?”

Kasich said, “I said a week ago that the Trump supporters, many of them, have become mushy. They aren’t defending him anymore. I think that the fact of the matter is he is like a scrambling man. You remember the song by The Allman Brothers, the ‘Rambling Man,’ he is the scrambling man. That’s why he is talking about announcing. He’s talking about announcing for president to try and change the subject because listen, the Trump ship’s beginning to head down. It is beginning to go down. I felt it for a while. I think it’s going to continue to go that way. He may even make an announcement which will freak all the Republicans out because it will motivate Democrat turnout, which could help the Democrats in the Senate races across this country. Republicans are holding their breath that he won’t do it. He probably will. Everything has to be about Donald Trump in the end, as you and I have been talking about for four years.”

