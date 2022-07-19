Ilhan Omar: ‘Republicans Are Regressing Us’ Back to When Freedoms Weren’t for Everyone

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that “right-wing Republicans are regressing us back to a day” where not everyone had freedoms while discussing being arrested earlier at an abortion rights protest outside the Capitol.

Omar said, “Our reproductive rights are under assault the autonomy to our bodies is under assault. So many people across this country are devastated by Roe being overturned.”

She continued, “Today, we are encouraging young people and people across this country to know that legislatures do not only make laws, but they also stand with them in advocating for change.”

Omar added, “It’s important for people to recognize we need to keep the House. We need to get two more Senators who are going to codify Roe v. Wade. We need to keep the White House. It is important for our country to be set in the right direction. The right-wing Republicans are regressing us back to a day where none of these freedoms existed for all of us. We want to make sure that we are clear about not being sent back. We have to keep this country moving forward, and we have to do everything that it takes to do so.”

She concluded, “Mitch McConnell and the Republicans have been on the record saying if they were to get the House, the Senate, and the presidency that they will ban abortion nationwide. We have an opportunity to not only stop them from doing that but actually doing the opposite by codifying Roe into law.”

