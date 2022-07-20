CNN’s Toobin: Trump ‘Is Like a Tinfoil Hat Crazy Person’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Wednesday on “New Day” that former President Donald Trump “is like a tinfoil hat crazy” over the 2020 election.

Toobin was reacting to the speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, Robin Vos, saying in an interview with WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee that former President Donald Trump called him two weeks ago to ask if he would decertify the 2020 election results in his state.

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “Given the way that this is heating up in Georgia and the questions are what’s happening at the Justice Department if you were a former president, maybe named Donald Trump, would you be making calls to the assembly speaker in Wisconsin just last week or two weeks ago?”

Toobin said, “You know if someone had come up to you on the street and someone said, in July of 2022, that they were trying to overturn the election held almost two years ago, you would say this is like a tinfoil hat crazy person. The idea that the former president thinks this could be overturned is so bizarre. I don’t know if it counts for criminal intent. It’s almost hard to wrap your mind around… but it just shows that the former president is obsessed with this issue and is not letting it go, and if they are still looking for criminal intent, that is potentially more evidence.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN