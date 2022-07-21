Dem Border Mayor Pro-Tem on DC, NYC Asking for Help with Migrants: ‘Good Luck’ — We’ve Wanted Help for a Year and Haven’t Gotten It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Eagle Pass, TX Mayor Pro-Tem Yolanda Ramon (D) reacted to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) asking for federal help with migrants who have been sent to their cities by wishing them luck “because we’ve been asking for over a year and we haven’t gotten much of that.” And it will be interesting to see whether the major cities get help before small towns on the border.

Ramon stated, “I feel their sentiment. We’ve been feeling that for over a year. So, good luck to them getting any help from the federal government because we’ve been asking for over a year and we haven’t gotten much of that. So, I feel their sentiment. I respect the fact that they’re concerned about it and that they’re asking for that help. I hope they get it because again, like I said, on the border, we haven’t gotten anything like that. So, good luck to them.”

She added, “I would love to see them provide some help to Washington and New York because us — like you said, here on the border, we have not gotten any of that. We’re still waiting for it.”

Ramon concluded, “[W]e’ve been asking for it for over a year. So, let’s see who gets it first, Washington or the small border town here in Eagle Pass.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett