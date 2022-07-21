Van Jones: Biden’s Economy Making Things ‘Worse’ for the Black Community

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political commentator Van Jones urged President Joe Biden to take the economy more “seriously” with how it has affected black people.

According to Jones, inflation and the record-high gas prices have “really walloped the black community.” After pointing out how black voters had shown up to vote in recent elections expecting to make things better for themselves, Jones argued it had actually gotten “worse.”

“I think for African American voters, in particular, there is a special heartbreak because, first of all, the pain is more intense,” Jones outlined. “You know, the rising gas prices, food prices, really walloped the black community in a particular way.”

“But the hopes were so much higher,” he continued. “And so, you have a community that came out in huge numbers in 2018; huge numbers in 2020, expecting things to get a lot better, and instead, economically at least, it didn’t come true — it got worse. And so, you’re going through a summer now of heartbreak with black voters. The polls show that, and I think Biden’s got to take it very seriously.”

Jones suggested the Biden administration needed to have better messaging about how it was helping the black community.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent