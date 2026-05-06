Homan: 60% of Arrests Are Criminal Illegals, Other 40% Are Not, That’s ‘Good Percentage’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that “about 60% of everybody we’re arresting is a criminal. The other 40% are not. I think that’s a good percentage.”

Homan said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “[L]ook, we’re going to arrest non-criminals, even though President Trump is prioritizing public safety threats, national security threats. If you look at the numbers right now, about 60% of everybody we’re arresting is a criminal. The other 40% are not. I think that’s a good percentage. I think that’s a better percentage than 40% criminal and 60% non-criminal. But everybody’s on the table.”

He continued, “And here is what Kathy Hochul (D) is going to get in New York: When you force us into the community to find the bad guy — and we will find them — many times they’re with others, others that may be in the country illegally, but not a target — not a criminal threat, not a national security threat. They may have been here for 20 years. But guess what? They’re coming too, because they’re in the country illegally. We’re not going to tell ICE to turn a blind eye to the oath they took or ignore the laws passed by Congress that we get appropriated to enforce.”

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