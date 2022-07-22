GOP Rep. Cammack on NYC Mayor Criticizing Migrants Being Bused in: ‘You Play Stupid Games, You Win Stupid Prizes’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) mocked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) for complaining about busloads of border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in his city after previously supporting policies that promoted illegal immigration.

After outlining how Adams’ city was a “magnet” for illegal immigrants by making them eligible for assistance programs, Cammack told the mayor that if “you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

“Well, maybe he’s upset about the midnight flights of aircraft dropping illegals at the behest of the federal government in New York, or maybe he’s upset of the fact that once these busses of illegals arrive in Washington, D.C., that they are free to go wherever they want because that is what the Biden administration has done,” Cammack said.

“But let us also not forget that New York City advertises openly that you do not have to be a U.S. citizen to take advantage of programs like their food stamp program, cash programs, housing programs and also health care programs,” she added. “They openly advertise that you are eligible if you are an illegal citizen. So, he has a magnet, and now he’s shocked and appalled when people are showing up in New York City expecting a handout? Seems kind of crazy to me. But as I’ve said before, you play stupid games. You win stupid prizes.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent