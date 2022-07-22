Noem: Lia Thomas ‘Woman of the Year’ Nomination ‘Detrimental to the Future of This Country’

Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) reacted to the University of Pennsylvania nominating transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, for the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Woman of the Year award.

Earlier this year, Noem signed a bill to ban boys in her state from competing in girl’s sports and declared that the Woman of the Year “should be a biological woman.” She added that taking away “fair competition for women is detrimental to the future of this country.”

“You know, it’s such an unfair issue right now,” Noem emphasized. “And what they’re embracing is so extreme. You know, the ‘Woman of the Year’ should be a biological woman. We fought for this years ago with Title IX. I’ve continued to defend it for many, many years now. In fact, years ago, when I was serving in Congress, I fought to protect the state of rodeo from this agenda. They started with something that they felt nobody would notice, but we fought back and got them to back off. Now, they’re going after every single competitive sport. And this is the worst example right now.”

“What they’re doing here to take away a fair competition for women is detrimental to the future of this country because erasing gender the way that they are creates an unfair environment that doesn’t allow our girls to grow up, compete, to show success and possibly pursue professional sports if they’d like to,” she concluded.

