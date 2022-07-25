Charlamagne tha God: Democrats Tried Every Political Strategy Except for Courage

Radio host and author Charlamagne tha God said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Democratic Party has tried every political strategy against Republicans except courage.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “We were talking before you came out. We were talking about politics, and we were talking about Liz Cheney, and there are some people like me who see her as a profile in courage, as a historical figure, as somebody— ”

Charlamagne tha God asked, “Liz Cheney?”

Navarro said, “How do you see her?”

Charlamagne tha God replied, “None of those things. I mean, I don’t. That’s a broad question. How do I see her?

Navarro answered, “Yeah, because some people see her as a hero in today’s politics.”

Charlamagne tha God said, “No.”

Navarro said, “Some people see her as a zero.”

Charlamagne tha God responded, “After January 6, she voted against The John Lewis Voting Rights Act. You can’t tell me she is a hero when she is not standing up for democracy. ”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Are you frustrated with the way the Democrats are countering the Republicans?”

Charlamagne tha God said, “I feel like the Democrats have tried every political strategy except for courage.”

