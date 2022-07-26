Blackburn: Big Tech Platforms Like TikTok Building Profiles to Track Children

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) warned that Big Tech taking information from TikTok and other social media platforms to build profiles of children.

She warned that those profiles could be used against children in adulthood.

“What we do know with these dangerous platforms like TikTok – that what they are doing is they are taking this information,” Blackburn said. “Basically, they own the ‘virtual you.’ Sean, they’re building profiles of our children. They’re building profiles of future leaders. And they’re going to have all of this information. Then, what are they going to do? They’re going to come back around, and they’re going to try to blackmail today’s children when they’re adults in decades yet to come.”

“This is something every parent needs to beware of this,” she continued. “I have done a safety guide. It is on my website. People can pull that down because it is imperative that parents know that they need to take responsibility for protecting their children online, and it is also up to Congress to do something about that. And I’ve got a solution for that, too.”

The Tennessee Republican touted her Kids Online Safety Act, which she is co-sponsoring with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor