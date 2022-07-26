Chris Cuomo: I’m Coming to NewsNation as Prime-Time Host

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” that he will join the network as a prime-time anchor this fall.

Abrams said, “There’s something else big, and I mean, big on the horizon. For Chris Cuomo. Mr. Cuomo, let you do the honors of telling us what is next in your TV career?”

Cuomo said, “Well, you are part of my decision. I respect that. You ask the questions. I think that’s how you show respect to our relationship is that you didn’t fake the funk. You ask what needs to be asked. I respect you for that. I respect how you do the job. I’ve been jealous of you while I’ve been away watching. And I want to help. I want to find a way to help people. I’m going to come to NewsNation. And I want to build something special here. I want to work with Dan and work with the team here. They’ve got great people here who really hungry to make a difference in ways that I think matter. I have decided that I can’t go back to what people see as the big game. I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media.”

Abrams said, “Chris is going to be hosting a prime-time show here that will begin in the fall.”

