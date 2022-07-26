Kinzinger to Voters: GOP Leaders Like Tom Cotton ‘Abusing You,’ ‘Stealing Your Money’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasting the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, while admitting he had not watched any of the hearings.

Kinzinger, a member of the committee, asserted that the GOP’s leadership was “abusing” and “stealing” money from voters “to stay in power.” He slammed the likes of Cotton and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for lying to them about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

“Let me tell you how he’s thinking,” Kinzinger outlined. “He thinks it is cool to be in front of the base and be, like, ‘I’m not even watching the hearing, guys. I’m too cool to watch the hearings, but I already have my mind made up.’ Frankly, that probably works in the base. Tom Cotton has built a reputation on acting like the toughest guy on the planet, but he can’t even put in front of his eyes, you know, a narrative which may challenge his soul that he will have to go tell his people the truth. Republicans that are watching — let me tell you this: Every one of your leaders that refuse to tell you that the election wasn’t stolen, Joe Biden is a legitimate president, and that Trump has poisoned our country — anyone that refuses to tell you, that doesn’t believe it, which is 99% of them, they’re abusing you, they’re lying to you, and you should throw them out with anger because you need leaders that tell you the truth.”

“You can be ticked at me, be ticked at Liz Cheney all you want, fine. We can take it. We’re telling you the truth. The people that are lying to you, they may pat you on the head and make you feel good, but they’re abusing you, stealing your money, all to stay in power. I have no sympathy for people like Tom Cotton or anybody else like Kevin McCarthy that lies to the base voter,” he concluded.

