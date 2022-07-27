PBS’s Alcindor: ‘Transphobic’ to Say Men Are Competing in Women’s Sports

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” PBS “Washington Week” host Yamiche Alcindor reacted to former President Donald Trump’s keynote address for America First Policy Institute’s America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C.

Alcindor noted that Trump “went on a long rant” in which he criticized allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

The PBS host said Trump “used transphobic language” because he said men were trying to compete against women, as seen with University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, racing against women.

According to Alcindor, Trump’s comments regarding transgender athletes were “not the right the way to talk about that issue.”

“When [Trump] started talking about the election and the conspiracy theories, people started standing up and cheering in a way that I hadn’t seen before,” Alcindor advised.

She added, “I should also note that cultural issues were very popular in that room, former President Trump went on a long rant about transgender Americans, and he used transphobic language, in particular, and was talking about trans women competing in sports saying they were men trying to compete against women, which of course is not the right way to talk about that issue.”

