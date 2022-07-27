Watch: ‘The View’ Apologizes to TPUSA for Saying They ‘Embraced’ Neo-Nazis

Wednesday, ABC’s “The View” issued an apology for claiming that Turning Point USA (TPUSA) “embraced” neo-Nazis at its Student Action Summit in Tampa, FL over the weekend.

On Monday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Let me make a quick clarification about the neo-Nazis at the Turning Point event. They were outside protestors. My point was more metaphorical. You embraced them at your thing I felt.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “So, on Monday, we talked about the fact there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida student action summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA. A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, quote, ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies,’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted to clarify — wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican party event. So we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

