Costas on Trump Hosting Saudi LIV Golf Event: He Doesn’t Care About ‘American Democracy’

Sports broadcaster Bob Costas said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day” that former President Donald Trump does not care about American democracy because he is hosting an event for the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his Bedminster Golf Club.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “Former President Trump is going to tee off with two other former PGA golfers who also joined this LIV league. Trump has been criticized by families and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attack for hosting the tournament and for working with the man that U.S. intelligence says is responsible for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In an interview, Trump claims the controversy around the Khashoggi’s killing has, quote, ‘totally died down.'”

She asked, “Bob, this is all happening so close to the World Trade Center. It is happening in the shadow of it.”

Costas said, “Some 700 plus of the victims on 9/11, 21 years ago, were from New Jersey, some of them from the Bedminster area. So the 9/11 families are very hurt about this, very upset, there will be protests outside the grounds, but if we learned anything about Donald Trump, which it shouldn’t have taken very long to learn, is that he doesn’t care about any principle, including American democracy or any person, he cares about nothing other than his own perceived self-interests. And then there’s the aspect of grievance and revenge. He was upset because the PGA pulled out following Jan. 6 the last year. Following those events, they pulled the PGA tournament from the Bedminster course. So this is an element of grievance on his part because, as we all know, he is, after all, the most persecuted man in American history, and he’s qualified to say that because he’s a scholar of history.”

