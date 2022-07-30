Dem Rep. Smith: GOP Opposing Reconciliation Bill Because They’re ‘Invested in Proving That Democracy Can’t Work’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said Republicans are opposing the reconciliation package because “they are so invested in proving that democracy can’t work, especially under President Biden, that they’re rejecting proposal after proposal that’s making a huge difference for the American people.”

Smith stated, “[I]t’s a huge deal on climate. It’s also a huge deal to show that the government can function. And this is a point that’s kind of lost. Donald Trump and the MAGA extremists want to say that the only thing that can work is Donald Trump. Remember, ‘I alone can fix it.’ So, the degree to which they can say that government doesn’t work, everybody’s corrupt, it’s all terrible, that just plays into their narrative, a narrative, by the way, which is destroying democracy in our country. So, for the leadership in the Senate and the White House and the House to get this done on such a huge issue and also the provisions that help seniors and lower prescription drug costs and put in place — extend the ACA, help with health care, these are crucial advancements for the American people. And that the Republicans are basically saying, we’re going to vote against it because it was the Democrats’ idea, we’re seeing that a lot, with the PACT Act, with the CHIPS Act, which they had been advocates for. I mean, they are so invested in proving that democracy can’t work, especially under President Biden, that they’re rejecting proposal after proposal that’s making a huge difference for the American people.”

