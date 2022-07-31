Elie Mystal: Herschel Walker Does What He’s Told — ‘That’s What Republicans Want From Their Negroes’

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection” that Republicans like Georgia U.S. Senate Republican nominee Herschel Walker because he does “what he’s told,” which he said was what the GOP wanted “from their Negroes.”

Cross said, “The poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released Wednesday indicates Warnock topping Walker at 46% to 43%, with roughly 3% of voters saying they’ll back Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, and 8% undecided. Make it make sense for me?”

Mystal said, “First of all, I just want to thank the GOP for nominating a running back from Dallas to run in Georgia and a TV doctor from New Jersey to run in Pennsylvania. That’s, thank you, guys. Right? But yes, it’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans.”

He continued, “Now, you ask, why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts? But that’s actually the reason. Walker’s going to do what he’s told. And that’s what Republicans like. That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes. To do what they’re told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies. And he is just go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell wants him to vote.”

Mystal added, “So the GOP likes these candidates that aren’t able to kind of think for themselves, because that means that it’s just, it basically means that Mitch McConnell gets three votes every time he shows up to work as opposed to just his own.”

