Grassley: FBI Engaged in ‘Political Interference’ in Hunter Biden Cover-Up

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) weighed in on whistleblowers within the FBI, alleging that top brass were working to discredit allegations against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Grassley, who penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that sources within the bureau showed him evidence of attempts to downplay or discredit information about Hunter Biden, said the effort to label reports about the younger Biden as “disinformation” was “political interference” by the FBI.

“We had concrete information about of lot of things of Hunter Biden has done, and he stopped that and labeled it as disinformation,” Grassley stated. “Now, that is political interference in the FBI. And it is going to cause people to lose credibility in the FBI, and every citizen ought to have the most confidence you could ever have an agency like the FBI.”

“Now, we’re going to have … Director Wray before our committee on Thursday, and he is going to get a lot of questions about this,” he continued. “And he ought to know that he is going to have to show us concrete information and plan that he is going to be able to change this culture in the FBI where there is a power or party makes a decision of whether or not investigations go ahead. It has got to be no political bias whatsoever in any of these decisions.”

