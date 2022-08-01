Behar: GOP Will Turn America into ‘Hungary and North Korea’ if They Have Their Way

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans would turn the United States into “Hungary and North Korea” if they have their way.

Behar said, “Since 195 Republicans just voted against birth control, I mean, this is a slippery slope. Now we’re getting into everybody’s business now, you know. But I still think that this is tricky in November with all of what we just said. I still say that prices for food and clothing and housing and everything, what do they call those, tabletop issues?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Kitchen table.”

Behar continued, “Kitchen table things, people are still going to be concerned about what is right in front of them. These bigger issues are going to just get worse and worse. I find that frightening. It’s easy for me to say that because I don’t have a problem with money. I admit that. We’re doing very well on this show.”

She added, “I was on unemployment insurance that saved my life when I was broke. I have been broke many times. I know how that feels, but trust me, these other issues are horrifying. They will turn this country into Hungary and North Korea as you say if they have their way.”

Behar concluded, “What are Republicans going to do inflation and the gas crisis? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, OK. OK, if the Democrats are disappointing you on inflation, what are the Republicans going to do?”

