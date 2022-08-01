CNN’s Dr. Wen: ‘It’s Time for the U.S. to Declare a State of Emergency’ for Monkeypox

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” network medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen called on the United States to “declare a state of emergency” over the monkeypox outbreak.

Last week, the World Health Organization advised gay and bisexual men to reduce their number of sexual partners “for the moment” to prevent the spread of the virus.

Wen said declaring a state of emergency would “allow the Biden administration to appoint a monkeypox czar” and allow for more resources to be put into combatting the spread.

“I do think it’s time for the U.S. to declare a state of emergency … because that will allow for a much better-coordinated response,” Wen outlined. “It will allow the Biden administration to appoint a monkeypox czar to oversee these efforts. It will also allow for more resources to be put into this as well. I hope that the window hasn’t closed. I think that there is still an opportunity just to underscore why this is the case. Monkeypox may not be as fatal as a lot of other illnesses, but we don’t want another disease that we have to worry about in perpetuity if it takes hold here.”

She continued, “Also, we don’t want it to affect the most vulnerable, including young children and pregnant women. That hasn’t really happened as much yet here in the U.S., but we want to contain it before that happens.”

