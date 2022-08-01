Durbin: Biden ‘Did the Right Thing’ with Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘We Can Always Second-Guess’ How He Did It

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that he “was not one of the critics of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.” And “the President did the right thing. He might have done it a little differently, we can always second-guess him.”

Host Don Lemon asked, “It was a year ago this month, in fact, that President Joe Biden withdrew the U.S. from Afghanistan. There was chaos, a lot of criticism, and he paid for it in the polls. Do you think this will reassure people that President Biden is keeping the fight against terror a top priority?”

Durbin responded, “Well, I certainly believe it does, because he has achieved something which others have tried, for years, to achieve. I was not one of the critics of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I felt that after the longest war in the history of the United States, we had to be very honest about the prospects of finally resolving it in any way comfortable to the United States. I think the President did the right thing. He might have done it a little differently, we can always second-guess him. But, at this point, taking al-Zawahiri out…is an indication that the pursuit of terrorists has not stopped.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett