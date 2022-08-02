Granholm: We Should ‘Create Huge Incentives’ for Green Energy, End Subsidies for Oil and Gas, and Oil Industry Should Increase Production

On Monday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm touted the “huge incentives” in the form of tax credits that will “really push forward the deployment of clean energy” in the reconciliation package and also stated that “we should not be subsidizing the oil and gas industry.” But we need them to increase production now.

Granholm said that the spending reconciliation bill is “the largest amount that anybody has ever invested in the United States and any president has ever invested in climate. And the thing that’s going to really push forward the deployment of clean energy are these tax credits, which are very — which will create huge incentives for wind and solar and geothermal. … Because it’s going to get the private sector to be able to help do the deployment, it’s going to incentivize the deployment of wind and solar and geothermal…it’s so great.”

Regarding the oil industry, Granholm stated, “we have been asking them to increase production now that we have this huge problem with the diminishing oil levels because of the war in Ukraine.”

She added, “It is clear that we — and the president has said this — we should not be subsidizing the oil and gas industry. We should not be, and he’s asked for Congress to undo that. We need 50 votes to be able to do that. And that is not there yet. … But maybe there will be more people who join the Senate that have our — maybe, we’ll see.”

