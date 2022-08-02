McCaskill: Americans ‘Don’t Want Dogs Sniffing Women at Airports’ to See If They’re Traveling for Abortion

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Chris Jansing Reports” that most Americans “don’t want dogs sniffing women at airports to see if they are traveling to have an abortion” while discussing voters in Kansas deciding if their state constitution should not explicitly protect abortion today.

McCaskill said, “First of all if you had the kind of turnout they are talking about in a primary election in Kansas, something is going on. This is different. I do think the phrase keeps being used, but it’s apt. The dog caught the car. Now it’s kind of flipped, the motivation, the anger, the disappointment, especially when states like Missouri do such extreme laws. This is a tough subject. Reasonable people can disagree about parts of the issue of legal abortions. But most Missourians, most Kansans, most Americans want rape victims to be able to terminate a pregnancy. They don’t want dogs sniffing women at airports to see if they are traveling to have an abortion. They don’t want posses out looking to find people who have enabled someone to get a safe and legal abortion and take after them in court. This is the kind of stuff Republicans are doing now.”

She added, “It’s not that they are just taking their victory and saying let’s be reasonable. They are going to such an extreme. I think it is really going to help the Democrats not only today but also in November in terms of holding on to power in Washington, D.C. I could be wrong.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN