MSNBC’s Kornacki: Kansas Pro-Abortion Vote a ‘Tremendous Surprise’

MSNBC political analyst Steve Kornacki said Tuesday on “The 11th Hour” that Kansas voters passing “No” on a ballot measure that would have removed language in the state constitution protecting abortion is a “tremendous surprise.”

Ruhle said, “Let’s get to it, Steve Kornacki at the big board. Steve, where do things stand right now?”

Kornacki said, “The biggest story far of the night clearly, this one, Kansas, this referendum, constitutional amendment. It would stay the constitution and the state of Kansas does not provide for the right to abortion goes down to defeat. Goes down to defeat, as you say, overwhelmingly. This is a tremendous surprise what happened and here. A lot of people did not see the fact of “No” winning, nor the magnitude of it. I think it’s going to be significant political repercussions from this result. Also, the potential here, in terms of you see where the no votes, a lot of energy in the suburbs of Kansas City. Democrats have been saying, hey, that is the area that there is the kind of voters who are going to turn out in November also, for Democrats. We will see if that happens. But this is the biggest headline.”

