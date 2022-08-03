GOP Sen. Marshall: Fauci Has Funded Gain-of-Function Research in China, Which Is Like ‘Doing Nuclear Research with Iran and North Korea’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) argued that “viral gain-of-function research is basically a weapon of mass destruction,” how we handle it “would be the equivalent of doing nuclear research with Iran and North Korea” and “since 2012, Dr. Fauci has been funding viral gain-of-function research in China.”

Marshall stated, “I think that we showed America — we shared with America that, since 2012, Dr. Fauci has been funding viral gain-of-function research in China. And despite the moratoriums that even he was involved with, he continued to fund that, and that viral gain-of-function studies led to this COVID-19 virus, which has killed over a million Americans.”

He continued, “So, we had three expert witnesses, and I think they all agreed with that, that this viral gain-of-function research is basically a weapon of mass destruction, that taking a virus, that, in the hands of the wrong people could kill millions of Americans, that could impact agriculture in so many ways as well.”

Marshall added, “This — what we’re doing with viral gain-of-function research would be the equivalent of doing nuclear research with Iran and North Korea…this viral gain-of-function research is more powerful, has killed more people than nuclear weapons have.”

He concluded, “It is time to stop all gain of function research. Anything that looks like, smells like, acts like viral gain-of-function research, we need to stop it. We’re still funding China. Dr. Fauci is insisting we still send U.S. dollars to China to continue to fund this type of research. It all has to stop right now.”

