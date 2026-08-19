Wasserman Schultz: I Reject the DSA, the Fringe Left Socialism They Are Promoting

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said she rejects the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Wasserman Schultz said, “I will tell you that my long record is one of being anti-Castro, fighting the Castro regime, fighting to make sure that the Cuban people can truly be free. And that is how so many people across Florida feel. I reject the DSA. I reject the fringe left socialism that they are promoting. And frankly, voters across South Florida repeatedly reject that. You can see that in the election results here, and in congressional districts, and in state legislative districts across the state. We have to make sure that in our region that it’s understood that we have so many people who have fled countries where they were brutalized by authoritarian regimes like the Castro regime and the Maduro regime, the gangs in Haiti.”

She added, “Foreign policy is often domestic policy here in South Florida. And we have to make sure that we’re electing candidates that are going to stand up for our constituents who are originally from other countries and fled with that kind of terror, and not embrace it. That’s definitely sending the wrong message and will not be very helpful to us in the November election.”

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