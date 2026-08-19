Kinzinger: Trump Is Not Taking Iran Conflict ‘Seriously’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Adam Kinzinger said President Donald Trump is not taking the military conflict in Iran “very seriously.”

At the White House, Trump said, “I donated the flagpoles, one on each side, because the White House didn’t really have an appropriate American flag. They had a small one on top. We left that, but it didn’t have an appropriate American flag. And this is a great pole. This is the top of the line. It’s tapered. This isn’t a straight up and down job, which looks terrible, frankly. That’s a tapered pole. I’m very good at flagpoles.”

Kinzinger said, “I don’t mean to laugh, because he is literally the president of the United States and makes key decisions for my four-year-old son’s life in the future, our life and everything else. But honestly, and I’m not saying this as a gratuitous hit, I just mean it like, if you were sitting down with your uncle or your grandfather or your parents and they were talking like that, you’d start to ask some follow-up questions to make sure they were okay. I mean, it’s just we’re in this weird time where we’ve grown numb to this kind of stuff. The obsession with the tapered flagpole, where do you land your helicopter? Plus, we’ve become so numb that we’re not thinking about it. But if you just transport each of us from 2018 to this moment and play those soundbites, we would think we were in Bizarro World or Earth Two or something that’s not real.”

He added, “And the sad thing is, as my friend Patrick said, there are people right now overseas on the Lincoln that have been there 250 days that are working their tail off for the American people. And you have a president that doesn’t seem to be taking this very seriously. And that’s what breaks my heart, I think, more than anything.”

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