Byron Donalds: David Jolly ‘Is a Trojan Horse for the Democrat Socialists’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), the Republican nominee in Florida’s gubernatorial election, challenged his Democrat opponent, David Jolly, to three debates.

He labeled Jolly a “Trojan horse” for so-called Democrat socialists.

“Congressman, you’ve already challenged your opponent, David Jolly, to three debates, so Floridians can, quote, ‘compare two very different visions for the state’s future,'” co-host Jackie DeAngelis said. “Jolly then responded on X, quote, ‘Get through your primary, and we’ll talk.’ Congressman, you are now through your primary. When can we expect to see you on the debate stage?”

Donalds replied, “I’m ready to go anytime. That’s really more up to David Jolly, whenever they’re going to let him out of the box, but I’m more than ready, willing to go, because the value systems are vastly different. The policies are vastly different. And let’s just talk about what’s going to happen on the Democrat side, on the top of the ticket. You have David Jolly, who is a Trojan horse for the Democrat socialists, and now you have Angie Nixon, who is a Democrat socialist. So, they want to have a very different Florida. That’s not what the people of our state have chosen year after year after year.”

“There is a reason why people keep coming to Florida because we’re a common-sense state, based on law and order, conservative principles, low taxes, and limited government,” he continued. “And what David Jolly wants to do, he wants government-run property insurance in our state. He wants to continue to increase the cost on the backs of the people of Florida while promising that he is going to make things better. But I’ve never seen Democrat policy actually make things better. Look at Obamacare. Healthcare costs are on the rise in America because of Democrat policy. Look at what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did when they were in charge. They created the largest inflation this country has ever seen in 50 years, brought to us by the Democrats.”

“So, the reason why so many families have been struggling is because of Democrat policy,” Donalds added. “So, why would you let the arsonist become the firefighter? There is a reason Florida is the free state because we have rejected socialism. We’ve rejected the Democrat Party. We’ll do it again this November.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor