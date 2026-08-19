Sen. Candidate Angie Nixon: ‘Netanyahu Is a War Criminal’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Florida Democratic Senate Candidate Angie Nixon said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a “war criminal” who needs to answer for his crimes.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “Would you support that? Cutting off aid to Israel?”

Nixon said, “So you asked me what I would say and how I would make a Jewish voter or a person comfortable with my positions. And what I would say is that they should look at my track record. I have a proven track record in history, fighting against bigotry, calling it out in all shapes and forms. I believe in the safety and well-being and dignity of all people and I want to ensure that when it comes to military aid or aid to any country outside of the U.S., that we heavily scrutinize it. Because right now, here in our state and our country, we have veterans that are living unhoused on the streets. We have teachers that are calling my state office monthly because they can’t afford to live in the state of Florida anymore. And so we need to make sure that we’re putting Americans first, before we go ahead and start sending money or military aid to any country outside of the U.S..”

Geist said, “Just to put a fine point, would you support cutting off military and economic aid to Israel?”

Nixon said, “At this time I believe what’s happening over in Israel and in Palestine is not good for Israelis or Palestinians. And I believe Netanyahu is a war criminal who needs to answer to his crimes. And I do not support sending any money or any weapons to Israel at this moment. No I don’t.”

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