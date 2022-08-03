Kellyanne Conway: Kansas Decision on Abortion ‘Too Soon’ to Count as Bellwether

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom ” that the Kansas vote to strike down an amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to regulate abortion was “too soon” after the Dobbs decision to count as a bellwether for November’s midterm elections.

Conway said, “This is exactly what the Dobbs decision designed the next steps to be, which is kick it back to the states, let the people decide. And Kansas, they spoke very loudly last night based on the language of that particular initiative that was before them. Secondly, it may be too soon. Emotions are raw. Confusion is deep. You see that Planned Parenthood, I read last week, had a 40-fold increase in donations right after the Dobbs decision. So people are concerned that we’ve gone from all abortion anyone, any time, anywhere, essentially under Roe, to nothing in some of these states. So it may be a little too soon for that.”

She added, “I would point out to you, you know everybody including other networks, lower-rated networks love to say today Kansas is a conservative state, it’s a red state. That’s true, and it is not so true. I don’t really like when we talk about states that way. In this case, they have a female pro-choice Democratic governor up for reelection.”

