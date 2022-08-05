Donalds: Biden’s Contribution to Lowering Gas Prices Is Causing a Recession

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats have helped lower gas prices by causing a recession that has driven down oil prices.

Host Dagen McDowell asked, “I would just ask people in the White House, what have you done to bring down these gas prices that you would deserve credit for that?”

Donalds responded, “The only thing they’ve done is cause a recession. Listen, global demand for oil is down. The future market price for oil is actually down over the last couple of months, and when oil prices go down, gas prices tend to go down. And the reason why that has occurred is because futures markets are looking at a recession. They’re looking at slowing global growth. And that’s what’s been the primary driver of this. Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats have done nothing, except cause a recession that did not have to happen, and that was because you had members of the Senate, who are Democrat Party members, they voted for his American [Rescue] Plan, which has caused a labor shortage in our country and massive inflation in our country.”

