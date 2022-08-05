Gaetz: Biden, Democrats Weaponizing the IRS Against Americans

Thursday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned efforts to bolster the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was an effort by the Biden administration and Democrats to “weaponize” the government against its people.

The Florida Republican congressman said that paired with Democrats’ opposition to firearms, had prompted him to propose legislation.

“Well, Joe Biden is raising taxes, disarming Americans, so of course, they are arming up the IRS like they’re preparing to take Volusia,” he said. “Like you mentioned, five million rounds of ammunition, 4,500 firearms, automatic weapons, and $731,000 of taxpayer money spent this year to quite literally weaponize your government against you.”

“So, it’s not really that Joe Biden and the Democrats hate guns,” Gaetz continued. “They just hate law-abiding Americans having them, and they take the money from the people to go and have their own little private arsenals, and it is particularly egregious from a country that militarizes its bureaucracies and then forces its grandmothers to go and fend for themselves on dangerous streets because they defund the police and have cashless bail and other hug-a-thug woke criminal justice policies. That’s why I’m introducing legislation to stop it.”

