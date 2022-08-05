Rubio: China Will ‘Launch Rockets over Taiwan’ While Our Military Focuses on Pronouns, Booting Unvaccinated

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) predicted that China will launch rockets over Taiwan and that when it happens, we should remember that the military has focused on “the proper use of pronouns and ensuring that we host the right number of drag queen shows at different military bases around the world…and kicking out the unvaccinated.”

Rubio said, “Well, they’ve already launched rockets that have hit east of the Taiwan Straits. … I think you’re going to see China launch rockets over Taiwan. I think you’re going to see jets, potentially — military airplanes fly over Taiwan. And I think part of this is messaging. But I think part of it is to make — send a very clear signal to leaders in Taiwan and to military leaders in Taiwan. And that is, if we decide to take you by force, you won’t be able to stop us. And therefore, you might as well begin to negotiate with us the terms of your surrender. I think there’s no doubt about it that that’s going to happen.”

He added, “When we see these things happen, remember that our civilian leaders in the Pentagon have spent the last two years focused very seriously on the proper use of pronouns and ensuring that we host the right number of drag queen shows at different military bases around the world…and kicking out the unvaccinated. And now, the recruitment numbers are down.”

