Tulsi Gabbard Questions Kamala Harris ‘Hypocrisy’ on Brittney Griner After Prosecuting Marijuana Crimes as California AG

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her double standard of justice on WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russia for violating Russian drug laws after being caught in possession of cannabis vape cartridges.

Gabbard compared Harris’ remarks calling for Griner’s release to her time as California’s attorney general and having prosecuted and incarcerated those charged with marijuana possession.

“[A]nother note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is, as you mentioned, how, during her illustrious record as Attorney General in California, you gave some of those examples,” Gabbard said. “She kept prisoners in prison longer than their sentences to use them as free slave labor. Yet, at the same time, these very same people are condemning other countries for doing the exact same thing. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“The thing that struck me when I saw Kamala Harris’s tweet and her statement expressing this outrage about Brittney Griner, first of all, let me say, I don’t think anybody anywhere in the world should be imprisoned for marijuana possession,” she continued. “Period. Full stop. When you look at Kamala Harris’ statement on Twitter, she is expressing this outrage about Brittney Griner. My question for her and the Biden administration is, where is your outrage for your fellow Americans who are sitting in prison today here in the United States of America because of minor marijuana violations?”

“How come you are not fighting as hard for them to be returned home and reunited with their families as you are for Brittney Griner?” Gabbard added. “And to me, the message to the American people through their actions is loud and clear. It is that if you are rich and powerful or famous, then you will get special treatment from this administration. If you are not, we don’t care about you, and we’re going to let you sit there and rot in jail.”

