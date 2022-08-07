Blumenthal: Biden 2024 Decision ‘Will Be Determined’ by Democrats Midterm Success

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Democrats’ success in November’s midterm elections will determine if President Joe Biden will be a candidate in 2024.

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “President Biden says he intends to run for re-election in 2024. You’ve heard there’s not exactly unanimity in your party. People like Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said she doesn’t think he will run. Congressman Dean Phillips says he doesn’t want him to run. Do you think President Biden is the best candidate in 2024?”

Blumenthal said, “I’m going to be very blunt and very honest with you. My focus is totally on this November because I am running for re-election. But also, I think this November’s gonna determine how successful President Biden is in the next two years and how strong he would be as a candidate. We need to elect more Democrat senators to assure he can appoint judges, he can achieve pro-choice legislation, he can continue the forward momentum of the economy, lower inflation. We are making tremendous progress. The Inflation Reduction Act is one example. The veterans burn pits legislation, which I helped to lead, very important.”

Bash asked, “Your non-answer is going to likely be perceived as an intentional dodge. You won’t say, yes, I support President Biden. Is that where you want it to be?”

Blumenthal said, “I will support President Biden.”

Bash said, “Do you want him to run?

Blumenthal said, “If he decides he wants to run, and I think his decision will be determined by how November ends for the Democratic Party and for senators like myself who are running for re-election.”

