Lara Trump: Former President ‘Shocked’ by FBI Raid — Should Shake Americans ‘to Their Core’

Lara Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL being raided by the FBI should shake Americans “to their core.”

Trump said, “I have spoken to my father-in-law. I got to tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody. I think for someone and anyone quite frankly who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core. What has happened today, this is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of or guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen, where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States. Think about this, if this is what they’re able to do to the former president of the United States, think about they could do to you, to anybody in America.”

She added, “Everybody’scooperating. Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI with any authority that asks for anything up until now. There was no need to make such a big scene, to do something this insane, quite frankly, to a former president. I think. Everybody clearly knows what’s going on here. This is about weaponizing the justice system, as it has been so many times in the past against somebody who you politically do not like. They detest Donald Trump, not just on the Democrats’ side but the general establishment, because he’s not one of them because he doesn’t play their game. They’re terrified he’ll announce he’s running for president in 2024, and this is a convenient way to throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven’t already done enough.”

